Greenfield city employees are having a brighter Christmas following the gift of a $300 bonus for full time workers. Members approved the bonuses at its December meeting on a unanimous vote. City Recorder Randy Potts said the bonuses will amount to less than $5,000 for the employees of which 15 are full time and two are part time.

In other Greenfield news, Mr. Potts said he expects the new McDonald’s to open in the spring. He said an investment group from California owns the building which will also house three additional tenant locations. The project has been about two years in the making.