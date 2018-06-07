The City of Martin has received the Tennessee Municipal League Award of Excellence for Technology and Economic Development.

Recognizing that rural communities need reliable high-speed internet services to compete in the international marketplace, officials with the city of Martin have taken steps to become Tennessee’s next gig city, providing high-speed internet services for residents, businesses, and students at UT Martin as well as the other important services all communities require.

As far as economic development, Martin’s hard work is already reaping rewards from investing in the community, as South Korea’s Dong-A USA, Inc., recently announce it’s investing $13 million dollars in Martin to create 220 jobs in its first-ever U.S. facility.

Another possible 300-job project for Martin is in the initial planning phase, possibly adding a total 570 new-job commitments to Martin by the end of the year.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige wil be in Knoxville Tuesday to accept the award, along with a delegation of Martin officials including: Aldermen David Belote, Randy Edwards, and Marvin Flatt, Director of Community Development Brad Thompson, City Recorder Kelly Wilson, and Human Resources Director Debbie Yeager.