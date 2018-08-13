The Martin City Board will begin accepting bids on a sewage relocation project along Hawks Road and Dustin Laird Drive.

During the board’s monthly meeting Monday night, the board voted to begin accepting bids for the project, which will relocate sewage that runs through the Vowell family property to free up the family to develop the land.

The project is expected to cost just under $100,000 dollars.

In other business, during the department head reports, Martin Chief of Police Don Teal announced his department is accepting applications for patrol and SRO officers until August 24th.

