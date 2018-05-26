City of Martin residents who have Monday trash pick-up are reminded Republic Services will be running one day late. Those who have trash pick-up on Monday are asked to place your containers out Monday night to have your trash picked up Tuesday.

Again Republic Services will run their trash pick-up schedule one day late all week.

Meanwhile all city, county and state offices will be closed this Monday during the Memorial Holiday weekend.

Those who wish to pay their water bill can use the City of Martin’s night deposit.