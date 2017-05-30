South Fulton Mayor David Lamb said he hopes the City can have a new City Manager hired and on the job by mid-July. Lamb has been acting as City Manager since the board terminated Debra Craig last February on a four to nothing vote with one member absent.

He said he’ll call a special meeting of the City Commission soon to review twelve applications that have come in which include 5 women and seven men. The applications have come from South Fulton, Camden, Water Valley, Fulton, Union City, Medina, Pennsylvania, Washington DC and Virginia.

He said the Commission will narrow that number down to three or four and then could select from that pool of applicants.

Mayor Lamb said he hopes the City can begin interviewing the first week of June. The salary ranges is between 40 to 50 thousand dollars.

The City of South Fulton operates on a 3.5 million dollar budget