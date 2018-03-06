Pickett County’s Courtney Pritchett won the award ahead of Greenfield Sophomores Chloe Moore and Tess Darby For the Class A Miss Basketball. The announcement was made in Murphreesboro Tuesday night.
Greenfield girls will take on Pickett County and their Miss Basketball award winner at 4:30 Wednesday at the Murphy Center at MTSU. This means all three Miss Basketball finalists will play in the game.
Coverage will begin at 3:30 on MIX 101.3.
The winners include:
DII-A Mr. Basketball Keon Johnson
Webb
D II-AA Miss Basketball Sydni Harvey Brentwood Academy
DII-AA Mr. Basketball Darius Harvey
Brentwood Academy
Class A Miss Basketball: Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County
Class A Mr. Basketball: Caden Mills,
Van Buren County
Class AA Miss Basketball: Akira Levy, Upperman
Class AA Mr. Basketball: K.J. Johnson,
Marshall County
Class AAA Miss Basketball: Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central
Class AAA Mr. Basketball: Tyler Harris, Cordova