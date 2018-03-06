Pickett County’s Courtney Pritchett won the award ahead of Greenfield Sophomores Chloe Moore and Tess Darby For the Class A Miss Basketball. The announcement was made in Murphreesboro Tuesday night.

Greenfield girls will take on Pickett County and their Miss Basketball award winner at 4:30 Wednesday at the Murphy Center at MTSU. This means all three Miss Basketball finalists will play in the game.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 on MIX 101.3.

The winners include:

DII-A Mr. Basketball Keon Johnson

Webb

D II-AA Miss Basketball Sydni Harvey Brentwood Academy

DII-AA Mr. Basketball Darius Harvey

Brentwood Academy

Class A Miss Basketball: Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County

Class A Mr. Basketball: Caden Mills,

Van Buren County

Class AA Miss Basketball: Akira Levy, Upperman

Class AA Mr. Basketball: K.J. Johnson,

Marshall County

Class AAA Miss Basketball: Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central

Class AAA Mr. Basketball: Tyler Harris, Cordova