Recovery efforts are still ongoing in Hickman, where two tornadoes were confirmed two have struck on Thursday night.

Power companies have now restored electricity to all homes and businesses, with clean-up of debris taking place throughout the weekend.

All state roads, and city streets have also been re-opened for travel.

Crews have been working all weekend to install a temporary roof on parts of the Fulton County Detention Center, which was blown away by the tornadoes winds.

During an Emergency Management briefing on Saturday morning, it was learned that the Little General Convenience Store has made plans to re-open for business by the end of the week.

The store was in the direct path of the second tornado and sustained considerable damage.

The store provides the only source of gasoline at the pump for city residents, along with businesses and emergency personnel.

Hickman City Manager James Gray said clean-up of a large amount of debris was ongoing at the City Cemetery, where multiple tombstones were overturned.

Gray said plans are underway to address all of the fallen stones, with hopes to begin resetting those that are not damaged very soon.