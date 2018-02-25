Recovery efforts continue in Obion County after a tornado struck parts of the county on Saturday night.

Obion County Emergency Director Danny Jowers reported Sunday that eight to ten dwellings were destroyed during the storm, with over 40 more locations reporting damage.

Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said two people were also transported to The Med in Memphis for injuries received when their homes were struck by the twister.

Damage was sustained in the Dixie community, in Union City, the Ken-Tenn Road and major damage reported on Knox Daniels Road and Shady Grove Road.

Jowers said officials with the National Weather Service are scheduled to be in Obion County Monday to investigate the damaged areas, and to determine the strength of Saturday’s tornado.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)