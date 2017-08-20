The City of Troy is among communities that have received Tennessee Department of Environment and conservation grants.

Troy will receive approximately 700 thousand dollars in drinking water loan and water system improvements and 625,000 in waste water loan money for an infiltration and inflow corrections and collections systems.

Meanwhile the city of Paris will get a 2.5 million dollar award for a water treatment plant improvement and drinking water improvements. Other communities across the state received some water funding grants.

Some of the funds include participating funding by the city, state and federal government