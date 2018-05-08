Union City police have announced their participation in a campaign to ensure motorists are buckled-up while traveling.

“Click-It-Or-Ticket” will be in affect from May 21st thru June 3rd, as part of a National Highway Safety Administration mobilization.

According to statistics, 315 people killed in traffic crashes in Tennessee last year were not wearing a seat belt.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports that 48-percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2016 were unrestrained.

During the campaign, local law enforcement officers will be taking a no excuse approach to motorists and passengers not using their seat belts, and citations will be issued both day and night.