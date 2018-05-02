Paducah police are investigating a shooting that injured a Clinton man.

Police reports said the shooting occurred Monday evening on the city’s North side.

Officers responded about 7:30 to the area of North 11th and Ellis streets, and learned the victim had left the scene and gone to Baptist Health for treatment.

At the hospital, police spoke with the 26 year old victim, who said he was shot by a man he does not know.

Detectives were called and began an investigation, and have now developed information on a man and woman they believe have information in the case.

The report said investigators have spoken with 29 year old Jasmine Hamilton, and are now seeking the whereabouts of 33 year old Arthur Reed, a black male, 6-feet-2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds.

Police reports said the injuries to the victim were not life threatening.