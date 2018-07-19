Obion County will pass the 2,000 mark in early voting, when polls open today in Union City.

Two hundred eighty-four votes were cast during early voting on Thursday at the Obion County Election Commission Office, bringing the total to 1,980.

During voting, 195 ballots were cast for Republicans, 58 Democratic and 31 General Election votes.

For the four full days, and one Saturday of early voting in Obion County, 1,399 Republican votes have been cast, along with 368 Democratic votes and 212 General Election votes.

Voting will continue today at the Election Commission Office from 8:30 until 4:30.

