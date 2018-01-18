School Closings for Friday:
School closings and cancellations for Friday, January 19, 2018.
In Tennessee:
Bethel University-McKenzie campus
Chester County Schools
Henry County Schools
Humboldt City Schools
Lexington City Schools
Obion County Schools
Paris Special School District
Trenton Special School District
Vann Drive Christian Academy
Weakley County Schools
In Kentucky:
Hokins County
None reported at this time
Other Activities:
The blood drive scheduled for today in at First Pentecostal Church in Huntingdon has been canceled.
Ken Tenn Food Bank:
Distribution for the Fulton County Seniors that was scheduled for Friday, January 19th in Fulton has been moved to January 26 from 10-11 AM.
Businesses:
The Dresden Senior Center Prom will be Saturday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m.
We Care in Martin will be closed Thursday.
Government:
The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting has been postponed to Tuesday, January 23rd at 5:30.
Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham has postponed the Weakley County Circuit Court arraignments have been postponed until January 22, at 9am.
The South Fulton City Commission meeting has been postponed on Thursday, January 18th and rescheduled for Thursday, Jan 25th.
High School and Middle School Games:
Lake County at Gleason will be played Friday night
Union City at Greenfield will play Friday night
Obion County Junior High Tournament is now postponed until Saturday, first game is at 3:00. Championship games are scheduled for Monday night starting at 6:00.
Westview at Dyersburg basketball game scheduled for Thursday is postponed.
South Fulton at Greenfield postponed
Obion County at Milan rescheduled for Monday, January 22nd
Bradford at Dresden rescheduled for Saturday, January 27th at 6.
Union City at Lake County rescheduled to January 27th.
Gleason basketball hosting Carroll Academy on Thursday, January 18, has been postponed until a possible reschedule can be planned.
The First Region All-A Classic postponed until Friday, Saturday and Sunday.