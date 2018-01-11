Brought to you as a service of Alpha Towing and Recovery in Martin. 731-697-3850
Updated Thu 1/11/2017 10:07PM
School closings and delays for Friday, January 12, 2018:
In Tennessee –
Alamo City Schools
Bells City Schools
Benton County Schools
Bradford Special School District
Carroll Academy
Carroll County Schools
Chester County Schools
Crockett County Schools
Decatur County Schools
Family Christian School
Hardeman County Schools
Hardin County Schools
Haywood County Schools
Henderson County Schools
Henry County Schools
Humboldt City Schools
Jackson Christian School
Jackson-Madison County Schools
Jackson State Community College – All locations
Lake County Schools
Lauderdale County Schools
Lexington City Schools
Montessori Center of Jackson
Obion County Schools
Paris City Schools
TN College of Applied Technology-Jackson
Trenton Special School District
Trinity Christian Academy
University School of Jackson
Vann Drive Christian Academy
Weakley County Schools
West Carroll Schools
Union City School
Gateway Center in Martin
Carroll County government offices closed Friday
Madison County Chancery Court closed Friday
South Fulton / Lake Co Basketball Game for Friday 1/12 has been rescheduled to Friday 1/25
In Kentucky-
Caldwell County Schools
Calloway County Schools
Crittenden County Schools
Fulton County Schools
Graves County Schools
Mayfield City Schools
Trigg County Schools