Brought to you as a service of Alpha Towing and Recovery in Martin. 731-697-3850

Updated Thu 1/11/2017 10:07PM

School closings and delays for Friday, January 12, 2018:

In Tennessee –

Alamo City Schools

Bells City Schools

Benton County Schools

Bradford Special School District

Carroll Academy

Carroll County Schools

Chester County Schools

Crockett County Schools

Decatur County Schools

Family Christian School

Hardeman County Schools

Hardin County Schools

Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools

Henry County Schools

Humboldt City Schools

Jackson Christian School

Jackson-Madison County Schools

Jackson State Community College – All locations

Lake County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Lexington City Schools

Montessori Center of Jackson

Obion County Schools

Paris City Schools

TN College of Applied Technology-Jackson

Trenton Special School District

Trinity Christian Academy

University School of Jackson

Vann Drive Christian Academy

Weakley County Schools

West Carroll Schools

Union City School

Gateway Center in Martin

Carroll County government offices closed Friday

Madison County Chancery Court closed Friday

South Fulton / Lake Co Basketball Game for Friday 1/12 has been rescheduled to Friday 1/25 In Kentucky-

Caldwell County Schools

Calloway County Schools

Crittenden County Schools

Fulton County Schools

Graves County Schools

Mayfield City Schools

Trigg County Schools