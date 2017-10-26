The Obion County Central Girls Coach who led the Lady Rebels from three-on-three to five-on-five girl’s basketball has died at the age of 87. Coach Elvin Hatch passed away at the Tennessee state Veterans home in Humboldt Tuesday. He served in the United States Army until he returned home to teach and coach.

Coach Hatch was a retired school teachers, basketball coach and farmer and coached at Palmersville, Dyer, Atwood and Obion Central and coached 999 games with a winning percentage of 70 %.

He also was West Tennessee Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Carroll county Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Coach Hatch also had 18-twenty win season and the Lady Rebels won seven consecutive district championship and won 19 consecutive district tournament games under his coaching

His funeral will be held at White Ranson in Union City Friday at 11 and burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Yuma in Carroll County.