A former high school and college coach and teacher is recovering from a fall that left him with numerous broken bones.

Seventy-two year old Larry Shanks was cleaning the leaves out of his gutter Saturday afternoon when he apparently lost his balance, fell on his ladder and then landed on the concrete. He was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

A family member said Coach Shanks sustained a number of broken bones including both shoulders and some vertebrae breaks but they do not believe he suffered any a head trauma.

Coach Shanks has coached at a number of schools including Union City and UT Martin and was a member of the UT Martin Tangerine Bowl team.