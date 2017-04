Westview High School has an opening for a boys basketball coach.

Principal Jeromy Davidson confirmed Coach Mike Greer was leaving to coach at Henry County High School in Paris.

Coach Greer will replace Pete Angelos who left to take the open postion at South Fulton.

That position came open earlier when Coach Wes Miller announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Red Devils.

Coach Mike Greer led the Westview Chargers to the sub state game this past March.

Coach Mike Greer in a postgame interview with WCMT Sports.