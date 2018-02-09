UT-Martin football coach Jason Simpson said some immediate needs for this years team were addressed during the signing period.

During Wednesday’s college signing day event at Hardy Graham Stadium, Coach Simpson announced that 10 junior college transfers and two FBS transfers will be on the roster.

The coach was asked if the JUCO players would be filling open spots created by last seasons graduations.

Coach Simpson was also asked how the experience gained by true freshman quarterback Dresser Winn last season, will benefit the offense this year.

The recruiting efforts by the Skyhawks coaching staff resulted in the signing of 12 offensive, 11 defensive and one kicking specialist.

Coach Simpson said he still had open spots and anticipated additional signings for the team.