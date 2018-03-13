The Greenfield Lady Yellow Jackets have been crowned TSSAA Class-A basketball champions marking the first championship in the girl’s program history and the second title since the boy’s team brought home the crown in 1984.

Head Coach Willie Trevathan says he received a lot of support from Director of Schools Randy Frazier during the championship run.

In addition to Mr. Frazier, Coach Trevathan says all of Weakley County’s coaches have many resources at their disposal.

The Greenfield Lady Yellow Jackets were 34 and 2 during their championship campaign.