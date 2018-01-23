Now that the snow has cleared, basketball coaches have begun to reschedule their games. The Dresden boys head basketball coach Tommy Dilday was on Coaches Corner to talk about the difficulties of rescheduling.

Coach Dilday went on to explain how some schools have it more difficult than others, due to the availability of a gym, rescheduling is difficult.

Dresden has one game that had to be rescheduled; Dresden will travel to Bradford Saturday January 27. You can find a complete list of rescheduled games at Thunderbolt radio dot com.