A Kentucky coal miner was killed on the job Thursday.

A press release from the Energy and Environment Cabinet said 42 year old Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat, was killed in a Pike County mine accident.

Reports said Hatfield was a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, and was working inside the R&C Coal Mine in Pikeville.

The mine was shut down after the fatality, with the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources sending in investigators from the Division of Mine Safety.