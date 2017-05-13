Thos who spend time on Kentucky Lake, Reelfoot Lake or other waters Coast Guard and other water officials remind you each year hundreds of people lose their lives in boating incidences,

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities, and that 84 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

The National Safe Boating Council will kick off its annual boating safety campaign with National Safe Boating Week, May 20-26. Next month is National Safety Month. Numbers on local waters increase on Memorial Day Weekend a through Labor Day when boating peeks.