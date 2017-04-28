Former Obion Countian, and Nashville songwriter Phillip Coleman, continues to recover after being in a serious accident last June.

Coleman was in Union City this week, and spoke about the accident that occurred following a day of work at his yard care business.

Coleman was then struck by a drunk driver, that was being pursued by police officers after earlier striking another vehicle.

He said the recovery has been long and painful, but he considers himself very fortunate to have survived.

Coleman said it was not until recently that he was able to speak with a witness to the accident, who had stopped to assist him on the roadway.

Coleman rose to fame with the writing of his song “Cost of Living” which was recorded by Ronnie Dunn, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

The video of the song was also centered around the closing of the local Goodyear plant, and included an appearance by several local residents.

Coleman has also written songs recorded by Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and others.