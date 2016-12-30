The State of Tennessee will be the spotlight of two college football bowl games today.

At 11:00 this morning, kickoff will take place at the 51st annual Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

The SEC’s Georgia Bulldogs will face Texas Christian University from the Big 12 Conference.

In Nashville today, a sea of orange is expected as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Music City Bowl.

Kickoff for the game from Nissan Stadium will take place at 2:30, with broadcast on Star 95.1 starting at 1:00.