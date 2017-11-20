UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver wasted little time Saturday, in giving credit in two areas for the new campus Gateway Columns.

Dr. Carver first credited former interim Chancellor Dr. Bob Smith, who had the vision of the columns, and Savant Learning Systems CEO Dr. Nassar Nassar, whose financial support made the construction possible.

Dr. Carver then gave thanks to the relationship between the university, city and county, which he said are symbolically joined together by the columns.

During the dedication ceremony, Dr. Carver said the new campus addition represents what “town and gown” truly means, with campus,community, city, businesses and industry working together for a better place to live.

A photo of the dedicated campus columns on Pat Head Summitt Drive has been placed on our website.