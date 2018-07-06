The National Strength and Conditioning Association has recognized UT Martin standouts Katelyn Colvin and Savannah Dodson as 2018 NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year for their performance in the weight room, playing field and classroom.

Colvin, a native of Arlington, Tennessee, led the OVC in assists with eight while ranking 10th in the OVC with 14 points as a junior on the Skyhawk soccer squad. She posted the second-highest shot on goal percentage (.667) on the team, placing eight of her 12 attempts on target. Arguably her best game came against Evansville on September 13, scoring a game-winning goal while also finding the back of the net at Jacksonville State. For her career, she has tallied 53 starts while eclipsing 4,192 minutes played – scoring five goals and dishing 13 assists.

Hailing from Huntingdon, Dodson recently concluded her four-year career as a member of the Skyhawk softball team. Regarded as an elite defender, Dodson wrapped up her senior year with a .267 batting average, four doubles and 15 RBIs. In addition to her strong defensive play, she ranked fourth in the conference with 23 stolen bases. For her career, she tallied 186 starts while notching a .252 batting average with 11 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 42 RBIs and 95 stolen bases.

