Kentucky 1st Congressional District Representative James Comer has been selected to serve on the conference committee tasked with negotiating a final version of the Farm Bill, becoming the first Kentucky representative to sit on a Farm Bill conference committee since 1990.

While the House of Representatives and the Senate both passed a Farm Bill in late June, there are several key differences between the two versions that must be resolved before a final Farm Bill can be signed into law, providing Kentucky farmers the long-term certainty and security they need.

Through his position on the conference committee, Congressman Comer will play an important role in shaping America’s agriculture and nutrition policy.

“The Farm Bill will be the most impactful legislation signed into law this year,” Comer said. “I’m proud of my role representing Kentucky agriculture and enthusiastic to get to work ironing out a final Farm Bill with my colleagues that will give our farmers confidence the federal government has their back.”

Mayfield resident and Chair of the Kentucky House Ag Committee Richard Heath says, “Congressman Comer is a lifelong farmer who understands just how important the Farm Bill is for rural America. We are grateful to have Congressman Comer representing all Kentucky farm families on the conference committee and appreciate his leadership on this crucial piece of federal legislation.”

