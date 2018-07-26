U.S. Representative for western Kentucky James Comer will hold a public field briefing on the impact of Asian carp Friday afternoon in Eddyville.

The field briefing will discuss the impact of Asian carp on Kentucky waterways, including expert testimony from Director of Fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Ron Brooks, as well as those involved in the local fishing and tourism industries.

Brooks says Asian carp are beginning to dominate fish biomass in Kentucky and Barkley lakes, threatening a tourism economy valued at over $1.2 billion dollars annually in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Asian carp briefing with Congressman Comer begins Friday at 2:00 at the Lyon Convention Center in Eddyville.

