Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer will return to Western Kentucky to speak with area residents.

Congressman Comer has participated in several Town Hall sessions, and has announced three more on his schedule.

This Saturday, Comer will meet with constituents for a Town Hall in Henderson County, followed by an August 2nd meeting in Caldwell County.

On Thursday, August 3rd, the Congressman will be in Clinton to host a Hickman County meeting at the Extension Office.

This Town Hall meeting will begin at 9:00.

After the Hickman County meeting, Congressman Comer will have concluded stops in 23 of the 35 counties in his representing district.