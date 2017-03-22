Obion County Commission members heard a request from members of the Obion County Museum at their meeting on Monday.

Board members from the museum were requesting approval from the Commission to relinquish their assets to Discovery Park of America.

A charter of the museum said both the County Commission, and Union City Council, must approve a request should the board to turn over the property to another party.

Board member John Warner addressed the commission, and requested acceptance of Discovery Park of America to display the museum items.

Following the presentation, the board voted unanimously to approve the merger.