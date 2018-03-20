County Commissioners in Obion County have given unanimous blessings on the possible construction of a Solar Farm at Everett Stewart Regional Airport.

During Monday morning’s meeting, board members heard a proposal from Origis Energy, of Miami, Florida, to install the energy producing farm in Obion County.

Following almost six months of work with the company, County Mayor Benny McGuire addressed the specifics of the plan.

Pete Franetovich, who is a representative of Origis, told those in attendance that his company differs from others in the Solar Farm business.

Following multiple questions from the board, Extension Director Tim Smith said the bottom line to accepting the energy site means additional dollars into the county.

After County Attorney Steve Conley addressed the agreed upon contract of the county and officials with Origis, Commissioners voted 17-0 to move forward with the project.