An Obion County Commissioner says he wants to give all county residents the opportunity to show their support for additional safety features in schools.

Commissioner Danny Jowers spoke with Thunderbolt News and said the time has come to devise a plan of action in all county schools.

Jowers said his proposal calls for residents to decide at the ballot box, if they are willing to pay more to protect local students and teachers.

The voting proposal was recently presented to the county Budget Committee, and will now go before the full Obion County Commission on June 18th.

Jowers said a decision by county residents is needed, due to the cost of providing additional officers and training.

Jowers said the county has two ways to raise funds to support the plan, with those being property tax and wheel tax.

Should the full County Commission approve a referendum on school safety funds, Jowers said a vote would come with the November elections.