An Obion County Commissioner says he will continue to request information, pertaining to an investigation at the county highway department.

Commissioner Dewayne Hensley spoke on Monday, concerning employee Deandre Adams allegations of finding a document at the road department, described as an “owners manual” for African Americans.

The Commission previously voted unanimously to have the District Attorney’s office investigate all allegations against Mr. Adams.

Hensley said no employee should be subjected to unfair or racially biased treatment in the workplace.

The Commissioner also went on to say that some employees at the road department are now fearful for their jobs.

Both County Mayor Benny McGuire and County Attorney Steve Conley said they are aware of the Sheriff’s Department conducting the investigation at this time.

