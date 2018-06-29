The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee has tentatively approved the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department funding to put a School Resource Officer in each school in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson says other counties in the state are also looking at the need for a trained SRO in their schools.

The $382,447 SRO budget will fund six School Resource Officers for each school, joining the three at Martin Primary and Elementary, Martin Middle, and Westview.

One of the new SROs would go to either Martin Primary or Martin Elementary, since one SRO is currently covering two schools.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets again Monday morning to further discuss the issue.