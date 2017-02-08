Take care of yourself at the Community Health Screening from 8:30 until 10:30 Thursday morning at the Gateway Center in Martin.

Henry County Medical Center staff will offer a couple of free screenings, and two more that cost a few extra bucks.

Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar tests are free of charge, along with the Dexa Heel Scan for Osteoporosis.

Participants will need to fast for the three dollar total cholesterol scan, and the ten dollar lipid panel test.

No appointment is necessary for the screenings at the Gateway Center on North Lindell Street in Martin.