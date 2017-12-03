A large crowd of community members turned out Sunday afternoon, to congratulate the Class-2A Union City Golden Tornadoes football team and coaches.

Union City captured the title with a thrilling 27-21 double overtime win against Tyner Academy, in the State Tournament at Cookeville.

To begin Sunday’s ceremony, high school principal Jacob Cross addressed the team and coaches for their accomplishments.

Standing behind his fourth state championship Gold Ball, Coach Darren Bowling said his team overcame many obstacles to achieve success.

The Golden Tornadoes overcame an opening game loss to Mayfield, and won 13 of their next 14 games to capture the state title.