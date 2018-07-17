A community kitchen created by volunteers at a Huntingdon church is having a supper tonight.

The Shepherd’s Table, created by First Presbyterian Church, began with the mission to serve people in the community in need of a hot meal.

Volunteer Mary Lodge says the kitchen’s success is dependent upon guests attending, volunteers, and donations.

Miss Lodge says everyone who attends The Shepherd’s Table is treated as a guest and served restaurant style.

Tonight’s meal begins at 5:15 and the kitchen will be open until 6:45 at First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street in Huntingdon.

