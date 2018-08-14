Officials say community college and applied technology students in Tennessee will see minimal increases in tuition this fall.

Figures released Monday show that students at Dyersburg State Community College and Jackson State Community College will face a 2.7 percent jump in tuition rates, while tuition at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology in Union City, Newbern, McKenzie, and Paris will rise by 3 percent.

The figures represent the second lowest tuition increase in 27 years for the College System of Tennessee.

With community college charged per credit hour, the tuition increase translates to a new rate of $164 per credit hour up to 12 hours and $34 for each credit hour above 12.

Those studying in trimesters at the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology will experience a $35-per-trimester increase in their tuition, which will total around $1,200.

