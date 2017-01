A potential concert peformance hall to be added on as an additional phase of the Fine Arts Building at UT Martin, will be presented by UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and Music professor Dr. Julie Hill, at the Martin City Board meeting Monday at 5:15.

Dr. Carver told Thunderbolt Radio about the benefits of a new concert performance hall.

The first Martin City Board meeting of 2017 will be Monday at 5:15 in the city courtroom in downtown Martin.