Following the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia, a petition is calling for the removal of Confederate symbols from public property in a Kentucky city.

The Paducah Sun reports a petition posted late Tuesday night on Change.org calls on Mayor Brandi Harless and city commissioners to remove Confederate monuments, including a statue of city native Confederate Gen. Lloyd Tilghman. Its anonymous creators are advocating for city-funded memorials celebrating emancipation to be installed as replacements.

The petition had amassed 1,519 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. A counter-petition posted Wednesday on the same platform called for the retention of the Tilghman statue and had amassed 3,745 signatures.

The first petition also calls for the renaming of Paducah Tilghman High School. Its principal says it was named by Tilghman’s sons for their mother. —