Firs District Congressman James Comer joined his freshman colleagues Wednesday to recommit their pledge to civility following the horrific events that occurred last week at the GOP Congressional baseball practice.

“In light of last week’s events, it is important for us to reiterate these bipartisan sentiments,” said Congressman Comer. “I came to Washington to productively work with my colleagues to effectively serve the American people.”

The co-presidents of the freshman class made remarks on creating a spirit of bipartisanship and wished Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) a quick recovery. The group passed around yellow and purple Fleur-de-lis stickers in support of the Louisiana Congressman injured in the attack last week. “We are united in wishing Steve the best on his road to recovery,” Comer added.

Several members of the freshmen congressional class, including Congressman Comer, signed a civility pledge back in February and followed up on this pledge Wednesday.