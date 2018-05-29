Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer hosted a town hall meeting in Fulton on Tuesday.

Comer held the event in front of a full room at the Meadows Hotel.

After addressing issues ongoing in Washington, Comer was asked by members of the crowd about taxes, infrastructure, the Farm Bill and the work of President Trump.

Following the town hall meeting, Congressman Comer said meeting with the public was very important to him.

Representing 35 counties in Kentucky, Comer said he feels his district is doing well at this time.

Comer will remain in Western Kentucky Wednesday, with stops scheduled in Hickman County and in Paducah.