The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has honored Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff with its “Spirit of Enterprise Award”.

This award was given in recognition of his support for pro-growth policies in the first session of the 115th Congress.

In making the presentation, Thomas J. Donohue, the President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, commended Congressman Kustoff for his commitment to promoting and protecting American free enterprise and economic prosperity.

Donohue said it was a good time to be doing business in America, thanks to a slate of legislative accomplishments for economic growth and job creation.

Congressman Kustoff said it was an honor to receive the U.S. Chamber’s Spirit Award for small businesses in West Tennessee.

The prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress who vote in favor of important legislation that encourages economic growth and job creation.