Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff spent his Thanksgiving holiday meeting with soldiers in Afghanistan.

Congressman Kustoff said in a press release that it was a “great privilege” to serve lunch and dinner to troops in Afghanistan, which included soldiers from West Tennessee.

He called the trip “an incredible experience”, saying that he will always be grateful for the opportunity to personally thank the brave men and women for their sacrifice to the nation.

The 8th District Republican from Shelby County met with troops in Kandahar and Kabul with seven other members of Congress.

The stop in Afghanistan was part of a week long, bipartisan trip that also included stops in Poland and Qatar.