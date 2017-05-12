Congressman David Kustoff visited with the farming community this week in his area of the 8th District.

The Shelby County native made visits with ten groups and hundreds of constituents who represent the agriculture community.

Following his tours and visits, Kustoff said that agriculture was the lifeblood of West Tennessee, and added that the farming industry is evolving with innovation from both the private and public sectors.

During the week, the Congressman’s stops included the University of Tennessee-Martin Institute of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, Chester Farms in Weakley County, and Moody Farms in Dyer County.