8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says he is alarmed by Wednesday’s shooting of a fellow colleague, and the state of anger involving politics.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Congressman Kustoff spoke of hearing about a shooting at the Republican baseball team practice.

Kustoff said his talks with other lawmakers, following the shooting, indicated sincere concern for the days to come.

Despite the events on Wednesday, the Shelby County native said he will continue to meet with voters in the eight district to talk and listen about the issues.