8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff made a stop in Union City on Friday, as part of a local tour that included stops in Martin and at the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County.

Following a guest speaking appearance at the Union City Rotary Club, Congressman Kustoff spoke with Thunderbolt News and was first ask about the situation involving North Korea.

With President Trump touting another vote concerning a replacement of ObamaCare, Congressman Kustoff spoke about discussion among fellow lawmakers in Washington.

Kustoff said that he was also very pleased with the work of the President, saying he had done “exactly what he has promised to do” in a very “tough political environment.”