Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff traveled with President Trump on Monday for his appearance in Nashville.

The President addressed those attending the 99th annual American Farm Bureau Federation Convention.

Congressman Kustoff released a statement saying it was an honor to fly on Air Force One with the President, as he traveled to address American farmers and ranchers.

Kustoff said the President unveiled a comprehensive plan to revive rural America and the agriculture industry with regulatory reform, infrastructure improvements, and access to rural broadband and affordable housing.

The Shelby County Republican said he was ready to work to help rural communities prosper in Tennessee and across the nation.