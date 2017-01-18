The Congressional Office in Martin will stay put for 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff’s term.

Weakley Countians had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Kustoff before and after the Congressman’s speech at the Reed Center in Martin Tuesday, as many community and government leaders were among the crowd.

State Representative Andy Holt introduced Congressman Kustoff to attendees before the speech, which included goals and beliefs of the newly elected official.

Mr. Kustoff says three big topics will be discussed in Washington the next few months.

Thunderbolt Radio President Paul Tinkle asked the Congressman if it mattered that some people weren’t attending the Presidential Inauguration like US Representative Steve Cohen of Memphis.

David Kustoff will be at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration in Washington Friday.