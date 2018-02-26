The University of Tennessee-Martin hosted a reception last week to honor former 8th District U.S. Congressman John Tanner, of Union City.

University officials thanked Congressman Tanner for the donation of his Congressional papers to the university’s Alliene and Jimmie S. Corbitt Special Collections.

Tanner’s documents have now been digitized and are available online for research use around the world.

Tanner said he hopes the record of his work with the U.S. House of Representatives, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, will help future generations learn from the past.

Tanner filled the Congressional seat vacated by Representative Ed Jones in 1989 and represented the district until 2010.

Sam Richardson, the university archivist and head of the Corbitt Special Collections, said the mission is to conserve, preserve and make available the historical records of the university and West Tennessee.

Richardson said the collection from Congressman Tanner will bring great interest to researchers who are interested in Tennessee and 8th District politics, as well as national and foreign affairs in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The Tanner documents can be accessed online through the Paul Meek Library website.